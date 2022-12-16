Medical Moment: The first four-dimensional lung scan for long COVID

(WNDU) - 97,000,000 Americans have had COVID-19. For most of us, it’s a few days of aches and pains, with a bit of fatigue. But for some, the symptoms just don’t go away.

They are called “COVID-19 longhaulers.”

But now, the world’s first 4D scan is changing how doctors diagnose and treat long COVID.

“I had no energy,” Amy Dutrisac recalled. “My lungs were aching, I had a horrible cough. It was scary.”

It’s a familiar story...

“We realized that our family had come down with COVID-19,” Dutrisac continued.

After a few days, Amy Dutrisac’s daughter and husband started to feel better, but not Amy.

“I got increasingly worse,” Dutrisac said.

Amy was one of the first to undergo a new FDA-cleared four-dimensional scan of her lungs.

“It actually can measure air coming from your upper lung on the right, lower lung on the right, upper and left lower lung,” explained Ray Casciari, MD, pulmonary specialist at Providence St. Joseph Hospital.

The XV technology uses a fluoroscopy, which is in all hospitals, but the new software algorithms covert the scans, allowing doctors to see defects caused by long-COVID.

The color coding allows pulmonologist Ray Casciari to know which targeted therapies to use on Amy.

“It shed light where light needed to be shed,” Dutrisac said.

And now, Amy is breathing easily and free of all her symptoms.

Because there’s very little radiation exposure and the cost is low, about 500 dollars per scan, the scan can be repeated several times. Without being able to successfully treat long COVID, patients could face a lifetime of respiratory problems and even develop conditions like adult-onset asthma. This scan is also being used successfully to treat Veterans who have burn pit injuries and patients with emphysema and asthma.

