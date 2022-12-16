LaPorte native promoted to bishop by Pope Francis

Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.
Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C.(Notre Dame News)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A LaPorte native has been given a promotion by the head of the Catholic Church.

On Thursday, Pope Francis appointed Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C, as bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota.

Father Neary is a priest of the Congregation of Holy Cross. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in history before earning a Master of Divinity degree in theology from Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, Calif.

Father Neary was ordained in 1991. In addition to his work in Kenya, he has served at Notre Dame in Campus Ministry, at the congregation’s Moreau Seminary, and most recently at Holy Redeemer Church in Portland, Ore.

In a press release sent out on Thursday by Notre Dame News, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said the university is celebrating Father Neary’s new appointment.

According to the National Catholic Register, he will be ordained and installed as the bishop of St. Cloud on Feb. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rochester man dies after getting hit by SUV on U.S. 31

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Crime

Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officers recovered approximately 30 grams of suspected fentanyl. The DEA considers two milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people.

News

Early morning fire in Niles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Early morning fire in Niles

News

Niles Barn Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Crews were sent to the 1200 block of Airport Rd. around 3:30 this morning for reports of a fire

Latest News

News

Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over.

News

First Alert Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Showers for the Weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

- clipped version

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Good Samaritan rescues driver after vehicle plunges in St. Joseph River

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Vance Vanwinkle, of Bristol, is honored for his life-saving efforts back on November 1, when a minivan crashed into the St. Joseph River.

News

Michiana Boys Basketball Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Michiana Girls Basketball Highlights

Updated: 14 hours ago