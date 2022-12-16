LaPorte native promoted to bishop by Pope Francis

(WNDU) - A LaPorte native has been given a promotion by the head of the Catholic Church.

On Thursday, Pope Francis appointed Rev. Patrick M. Neary, C.S.C, as bishop-elect of the Diocese of St. Cloud in Minnesota.

Father Neary is a priest of the Congregation of Holy Cross. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in history before earning a Master of Divinity degree in theology from Jesuit School of Theology in Berkeley, Calif.

Father Neary was ordained in 1991. In addition to his work in Kenya, he has served at Notre Dame in Campus Ministry, at the congregation’s Moreau Seminary, and most recently at Holy Redeemer Church in Portland, Ore.

In a press release sent out on Thursday by Notre Dame News, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., said the university is celebrating Father Neary’s new appointment.

“With confidence that he will serve well the people of God in the Diocese of St. Cloud, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Father Neary and have assured him of my prayers as he takes on this important new ministry.”

According to the National Catholic Register, he will be ordained and installed as the bishop of St. Cloud on Feb. 14, 2023.

