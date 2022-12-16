Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers

(WNDU) - As we near the final weeks of the holiday season, Kohl’s is helping customers take the stress out of last-minute shopping!

Stores are extending their hours and offering store pick-up within two hours of ordering.

In Store Pickup: Skip the lines, time, and save time, through Kohl’s various in store pickup options, including its newest in-store convenience, self-pickup, now available at all Kohl’s locations. Ready within two hours, shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area or the customer service desk.

Kohl’s App: Don’t want to forget important discounts or Kohl’s Cash coupons while shopping? The Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash, and other coupons, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout.

Kohl’s Pay: Available within the Kohl’s App, Kohl’s Pay allows shoppers to pay quickly and easily by connecting to a Kohl’s Card account and applying offers and coupons with one scan.

Extended Holiday Store Hours: Most Kohl’s stores* will have extended hours in December to help shoppers with busy holiday schedules find time to grab the perfect gift in store:

Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 23 : 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 : 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25 : CLOSED



