Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - As we near the final weeks of the holiday season, Kohl’s is helping customers take the stress out of last-minute shopping!

Stores are extending their hours and offering store pick-up within two hours of ordering.

  • In Store Pickup: Skip the lines, time, and save time, through Kohl’s various in store pickup options, including its newest in-store convenience, self-pickup, now available at all Kohl’s locations. Ready within two hours, shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area or the customer service desk.
  • Kohl’s App: Don’t want to forget important discounts or Kohl’s Cash coupons while shopping? The Kohl’s App features the option to scan and store Kohl’s gift cards, Kohl’s Cash, and other coupons, and easily manage and redeem Kohl’s Rewards in the mobile wallet for easy access at checkout.
  • Kohl’s Pay: Available within the Kohl’s App, Kohl’s Pay allows shoppers to pay quickly and easily by connecting to a Kohl’s Card account and applying offers and coupons with one scan.
  • Extended Holiday Store Hours: Most Kohl’s stores* will have extended hours in December to help shoppers with busy holiday schedules find time to grab the perfect gift in store:
    Friday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 238 a.m. - 12 a.m.
    Christmas Eve, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
    Christmas Day, Dec. 25: CLOSED

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana State Teacher’s Association announces legislative priorities for 2023

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Yeacher shortage and teacher pay are among the USTA's primary concerns.

Sports

Granger teen wins two classes of USAC.25 National Championship

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jackson Diehl, 14, was honored as part of the USAC “Night of Champions” banquet in Indianapolis on Dec. 9.

News

Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
It's been about 30 years since the bridge hosted any train traffic.

News

Mullen Automotive receives $200 million purchase order for 6,000 EV cargo vans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.

Latest News

Michigan

Gov. Whitmer signs directive ahead of Proposal 3 taking effect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Whitmer said that her order will institute an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to the implementation of the constitutional amendment.

News

Indiana State Teacher's Association announces legislative priorities for 2023

Updated: 2 hours ago
It's a list released before every term.

News

Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stores are extending their hours and offering store pick-up within two hours of ordering.

News

Granger teen wins two classes of USAC National Championships

Updated: 2 hours ago
A teen from Granger is this year's United States Auto Club's National Champion!

News

Mullen receives purchase order for cargo vans

Updated: 2 hours ago
The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.

News

Work continues on coal line bridge in South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
A $3.1 million project is underway to remove the rails and railroad ties and install a 12-foot-wide deck and railing system to carry pedestrians across the river.