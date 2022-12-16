Indiana State Teacher’s Association announces legislative priorities for 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) announced its legislative priorities for next year.

It’s a list released before every term. Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says one big concern is a shortage of teachers in Hoosier classrooms, which ISTA President Keith Gambill says is a crisis that “has become unsustainable.”

Members of the ISTA also called on the General Assembly to increase pay and benefits for teachers and support staff.

According to the National Education Association, Indiana ranks 41st in the nation with an average teacher salary of $53,072, nearly $3,000 more than the “minimum living wage.” But the national average public school teacher salary for 2020-21 was more than $65,000.

Indiana’s General Assembly begins its 2023 session on Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.