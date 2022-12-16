Indiana State Teacher’s Association announces legislative priorities for 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Tuesday, the Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) announced its legislative priorities for next year.

It’s a list released before every term. Our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis says one big concern is a shortage of teachers in Hoosier classrooms, which ISTA President Keith Gambill says is a crisis that “has become unsustainable.”

Members of the ISTA also called on the General Assembly to increase pay and benefits for teachers and support staff.

According to the National Education Association, Indiana ranks 41st in the nation with an average teacher salary of $53,072, nearly $3,000 more than the “minimum living wage.” But the national average public school teacher salary for 2020-21 was more than $65,000.

Indiana’s General Assembly begins its 2023 session on Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
Elkhart Community Schools
Elkhart Community Schools makes learning adjustments due to illness, bus driver shortage
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers
Jackson Diehl, 14, was honored as part of the USAC “Night of Champions” banquet in Indianapolis...
Granger teen wins two classes of USAC.25 National Championship
A $3.1 million project is underway to remove the rails and the railroad ties.
Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians
The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.
Mullen Automotive receives $200 million purchase order for 6,000 EV cargo vans