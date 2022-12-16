Granger teen wins two classes of USAC.25 National Championship

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A teen from Granger was recognized last week as the United States Auto Club (USAC) .25 National Champion in the Senior Honda and Formula Mod classes.

Jackson Diehl, 14, was honored as part of the USAC “Night of Champions” banquet in Indianapolis on Dec. 9.

This year, Jackson won races on the national series tour in Fontana, Calif., Syracuse, N.Y., Indianapolis, and Darlington, S.C.

Recently, Jackson signed with MPG Motorsports and Will Power Kart, a developmental program owned by current IndyCar Champion Will Power, as the next step in his racing career.

