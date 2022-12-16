Gov. Whitmer signs directive ahead of Proposal 3 taking effect

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.

On Wednesday, Whitmer signed an executive directive that directs all parts of the state government to review their ability to protect reproductive freedom.

Whitmer said that her order will institute an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to the implementation of the constitutional amendment, which was passed by voters in November.

The amendment goes into effect Dec. 24.

Executive Directive No. 2022-13 can be read in full HERE.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
Elkhart Community Schools
Elkhart Community Schools makes learning adjustments due to illness, bus driver shortage
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

The purchase order was placed by the Randy Marion Automotive Group.
Mullen Automotive receives $200 million purchase order for 6,000 EV cargo vans
It's a list released before every term.
Indiana State Teacher's Association announces legislative priorities for 2023
Stores are extending their hours and offering store pick-up within two hours of ordering.
Kohl’s extends holiday store hours, offers other conveniences for last-minute shoppers
A teen from Granger is this year's United States Auto Club's National Champion!
Granger teen wins two classes of USAC National Championships