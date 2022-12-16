Gov. Whitmer signs directive ahead of Proposal 3 taking effect

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking the next steps after the passage of Proposal 3.

On Wednesday, Whitmer signed an executive directive that directs all parts of the state government to review their ability to protect reproductive freedom.

Whitmer said that her order will institute an “all-hands-on-deck approach” to the implementation of the constitutional amendment, which was passed by voters in November.

The amendment goes into effect Dec. 24.

Executive Directive No. 2022-13 can be read in full HERE.

