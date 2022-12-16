Goshen girls hoops head coach Shaun Hill wins 100th game of his career

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen girls basketball head coach Shaun Hill won his 100th career game on Tuesday night!

The Redhawks knocked off Trinity Greenlawn 47-13 at home to help Hill reach the milestone.

Hill is in his eighth season as a head coach, It’s his sixth season at Goshen after spending two seasons coaching at Bremen.

He currently stands at 77 wins with the Redhawks and will look to make it 78 (and 101 overall) on Friday night against Northridge. Tipoff is set for 7: 45 p.m.

Congratulations to Coach Hill on his 100th career win! The Girls Basketball team beat Trinity Greenlawn last night 47-13! @GHS_girlshoops #100wins #RedHawkPride pic.twitter.com/GOVszbjwal — RedHawk Athletics (@GoshenAD) December 14, 2022

