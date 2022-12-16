Good Samaritan rescues driver after vehicle plunges in St. Joseph River

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Vance Vanwinkle, of Bristol, is honored for his life-saving efforts back on Nov. 1, when a minivan crashed into the St. Joseph River.

“I want the community to know that he is the only person that stopped. The only person that stopped. He is the only one,” said Marshal with the Bristol Police Department Mike Albin.

Vanwinkle was traveling in the 1400 block of West Vistula, when he saw a silver minivan land upside down in the river.

Vanwinkle jumped out of his vehicle and slid down the embankment to rescue former council member, Tom Stutsman, who was trapped and unconscious.

“Mr. Vanwinkle removed his pocket knife from his pocket and cut the seatbelt, freeing the individual that was in the van...Dragged him through the water, up on the shore, and started CPR in an attempt to save the individual,” said Albin.

Stutsman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meantime, his daughter Missy Cox drove from Indianapolis and said she was able to be with her dad because of Vanwinkle’s actions.

“I got to hold his hand while he was still alive. I prayed with him while he was still alive, because of you. I will remember your name forever,” said Cox.

“It makes me feel great. I am so glad that I was there and able to help. Very glad,” said Vanwinkle.

Stutsman sadly died the next day.

His family said he either had a heart attack or a stroke, which caused the accident.

The Bristol Police Department gave Vanwinkle a plaque during a council meeting, and the family gifted him two knives.

“Tom [and his son] for the last 20-25 years have been involved in selling high-quality knives at gun-and-knife shows, and I find it so ironic that Mr. Vanwinkle used a knife to cut Tom out of the van that day,” said Albin.

“We replaced the knife that he lost with two very nice knives that he will remember for the rest of his life,” said son Mike Stutsman.

“There are heroes around us that sometimes people take for granted. I say kudos to this small little town, that I am from, that recognizes what a gift they have,” said Cox.

