First Alert Forecast: Drive for black ice this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Staying cold and breezy with winds out of the south and west. Area-wide snow showers will come to an end before midnight. Drive for ice on the roads! Lake effect snow showers will continue to fall through northern Berrien and far northern Cass counties. Some slick and snow-covered roads are possible. Low of 26 degrees. Winds SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue for areas along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. These areas could again see some light snow accumulations. Roads under the lake effect snow showers will be a bit slick and even snow-covered/slushy. Highs in the upper 20s Saturday but it will feel colder with the westerly breeze. High of 28 degrees. Winds SW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue through the morning before coming to an end in the afternoon. Some snow covered and slick roads are possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s and it will remain very breezy. High of 29 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Monday will remain cold but dry. Then we see another chance for some light snow showers on Tuesday morning. After that we turn our eyes towards the end of the week as a blast of clod air and chances for snow return to the forecast. This will also increase our chance for a white Christmas. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast

