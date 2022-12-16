First Alert Forecast: Lake Effect Snow Showers for the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Winds will kick in out of the west throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, chilly and feeling even colder with the wind chills in the 20s. Lake effect snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening on Friday and into the weekend. Some light snow accumulations are possible. No major snowfall looks likely. Snow mainly confined to areas along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Some flakes or a dusting possible in other locations. High of 32 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Staying cold and breezy with winds out of the south and west. This will allow the lake effect snow showers to continue. Most of the lake effect snow showers will fall through Berrien and Cass counties. Some slick and snow-covered roads are possible. Low of 26 degrees. Winds SW 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue for areas along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. These areas could again see some light snow accumulations. Roads in some spots under the lake effect snow showers could be a bit slick, maybe even snow covered. Highs in the upper 20s Saturday but it will feel colder with the westerly breeze. High of 28 degrees. Winds SW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue through the morning before coming to an end in the afternoon. Some snow covered and slick roads are possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s and it will remain very breezy. High of 29 degrees. Winds W 5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Monday will remain cold but dry. Then we see another chance for some light snow showers on Tuesday morning. After that we turn our eyes towards the end of the week as a blast of clod air and chances for snow return to the forecast. This will also increase our chance for a white Christmas. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, December 15th, 2022

Thursday’s High: 42

Thursday’s Low: 32

Precipitation: 0.34″

Snowfall: 0.3″

