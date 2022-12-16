‘Elf on a Shelf’ visits South Bend patient at Riley Children’s Hospital

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s difficult to be in the hospital during the holidays.

That’s why nurses at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis are finding creative ways to bring joy to kids receiving care.

Two young patients awaiting heart transplants have been hospitalized for months, one of them from South Bend, Edward, and the other, Ava.

The two wondered if their Elf on a Shelf would visit them at the hospital and their wishes came true!

Ava’s elf, Snowflake, and Edward’s elf, Elliot, have been found each morning in different places around their rooms - riding a dinosaur, hanging by the Christmas tree, a spa day, at a photo booth, and more.

Their parents are thankful for the nurses that have made their hospital stays a little more jolly this Christmas.

The Indianapolis-based children's hospital is providing essential care to children during the...
The Indianapolis-based children's hospital is providing essential care to children during the holidays.(WNDU)

