Early morning crash closes lanes on Bypass in St. Joseph County

Early morning bypass crash closed East and West bound lanes
Early morning bypass crash closed East and West bound lanes(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all eastbound and one westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning.

Officials say there were multiple cars involved in the crash, with one vehicle catching on fire.

The call came in just before 3:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved in it are both unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
The 11 suspects were from Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
11 facing charges in multi-agency gun switches investigation in western Michigan

Latest News

Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure
There are a number of lane restrictions around Manchester Drive this week!
Lane restrictions in place on portion of Manchester Drive
The intersection of Simonton Street, Baldwin Street, and Cone Street in Elkhart will have a...
City of Elkhart conducting traffic study over safety concerns at intersection
Portion of N. Mill Street in Mishawaka closed for fire hydrant relocations