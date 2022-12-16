Early morning crash closes lanes on Bypass in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all eastbound and one westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning.

Officials say there were multiple cars involved in the crash, with one vehicle catching on fire.

The call came in just before 3:40 a.m.

The cause of the crash and the conditions of those involved in it are both unknown at this time.

