Early morning crash on Bypass

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning.

According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire.

The call came in just before 3:40 this morning and believed a person may be trapped in their vehicle.

