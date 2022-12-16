Early morning crash on Bypass

Early morning bypass crash closed East and West bound lanes(16 news now)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A crash on the bypass had all Eastbound and one Westbound lane between State Road 23 and South Mayflower closed early this morning.

According to dispatch there were multiple cars involved in this crash with one vehicle catching on fire.

The call came in just before 3:40 this morning and believed a person may be trapped in their vehicle.

We will keep you updated on air and online as more information is released.

