Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians

By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The barge is back in action, as crews are working to re-rebuild a historic South Bend landmark.

The only way to reach the more than 100-year-old coal line bridge near the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside is by barge.

A $3.1 million project is underway to remove the rails and the railroad ties. Once that’s done, a 12-foot-wide deck and railing system will be put up in its place.

It will then reopen as part of the Coal Line Trail that will carry cyclists and pedestrians across the St. Joseph River.

It’s been about 30 years since the bridge hosted any train traffic. The bridge was long used to bring coal cars to the University of Notre Dame’s campus.

