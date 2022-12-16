Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced.

Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.

He pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud charges back in September.

According to court documents, Taylor’s illegal actions resulted in an estimated loss to the housing authority of $1.7 million and that the fraud affected residents who were “truly needy.”

Ronald Taylor Jr.
Ronald Taylor Jr.(St. Joseph County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
‘Thorough independent review’ clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension
3 hurt in early morning crash on Bypass in St. Joseph County

Latest News

Notre Dame Women's Basketball back on the court this weekend.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball back on the court this weekend
Vet clinics in Michiana
Michiana has zero 24/7 emergency vet clinics and pet owners are concerned
Irish head to head south for the winter.
Irish head South for Winter
'Elf on a Shelf' visits South Bend patient at Riley Children's Hospital