Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced.

Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.

He pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud charges back in September.

According to court documents, Taylor’s illegal actions resulted in an estimated loss to the housing authority of $1.7 million and that the fraud affected residents who were “truly needy.”

Ronald Taylor Jr. (St. Joseph County Jail)

