Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is facing numerous charges after a large amount of fentanyl and other drugs were found in his possession during a traffic stop in South Bend on Thursday night.

South Bend Police pulled a vehicle over around 7:45 p.m. for a traffic infraction near Sample Street and Fellows Street.

During the traffic stop and subsequent investigation, officers recovered approximately 30 grams (30,000 milligrams) of suspected fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers 2 milligrams of fentanyl to be a lethal dose for most people.

Officers also recovered 51 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 34 grams of suspected THC edibles, 12 grams of suspected marijuana. and other paraphernalia.

Gregory Cater, 32, was arrested for dealing in narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, and resisting law enforcement. Cater was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

