Berrien County man charged in death of 8-year-old son appears in court

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien County man who is charged in the death of his 8-year-old son who had autism was back in court on Friday.

41-year-old Brian Morrow pleaded not guilty in the death of Jaxson Morrow back in August while his wife, 35-year-old Mia Morrow, pleaded guilty and accepted a plea deal that requires her to serve at least 25 years in prison and to testify against her husband.

Jaxson was found dead inside the family’s home in St. Joseph back on May 3.

Brian was in court Friday for a case conference. He is expected to be back in court in January.

Brian Morrow and Mia Morrow (Berrien County Jail)

