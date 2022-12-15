Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County

(WNDU) - Wings Etc. is holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.

It’s taking place all day Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. All you have to do is mention the fundraiser to your server.

You can also support through carryout orders by using the code D2D0002 online at checkout. at checkout, or you can just mention the fundraiser when you pick up your order.

