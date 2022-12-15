Washington Panthers fighting for NIC title

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last season, the South Bend Washington boys basketball team finished with five losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Every loss was by 10 points or less. In the sectionals, they were paired with top ranked John Glenn and the Panthers’ season came to an end in the opening round of the playoffs.

A senior heavy line up is back this season and they’re hoping to leave a similar legacy that the Lady Panthers are leaving right now. They’re off to an undefeated start to the season and they’ve already beaten one of the teams that handed them an NIC loss.

The team talked about the difference in this year’s team and their goals to finish their senior season.

“I think just the sense of urgency”, said head coach Ryan Varga. “We have a bunch of seniors at this point that want to win and want to leave something behind, so we do have a little bit sense of urgency and we just talk about getting better.”

“Win...that’s the whole list, is to win”, added senior forward Tyshaun Grundy. “All we care about is what the scoreboard says at the end of the game.”

Senior guard Terrence Reid says he wants to make the state championship game in Indianapolis. “we see that as possible because Marian did it and that’s a team from our sectional, so we know if we keep playing the way we’re playing we can do it”, he said.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
An Edwardsburg man was charged with fraud after a check-kiting scheme caused a $150M financial...
Edwardsburg man charged with fraud after check-kiting scheme causes $150M financial loss
Daris Boles
South Bend man arrested after running from officers during attempted traffic stop
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense

Latest News

Irish prepare to replace key pieces on both sides of the ball.
Notre Dame looks to replace NFL level talent
Boys basketball highlights in Michiana on Tuesday.
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/13/2022
Freeman not expecting more transfer or opt out news ahead of Gator Bowl
ND Football: Freeman discusses final talks with departing players
South Carolina features a relatively well-known quarterback in former Netflix star Spencer...
ND Football: No decision yet on QB plan for Gator Bowl