Washington Panthers fighting for NIC title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Last season, the South Bend Washington boys basketball team finished with five losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Every loss was by 10 points or less. In the sectionals, they were paired with top ranked John Glenn and the Panthers’ season came to an end in the opening round of the playoffs.

A senior heavy line up is back this season and they’re hoping to leave a similar legacy that the Lady Panthers are leaving right now. They’re off to an undefeated start to the season and they’ve already beaten one of the teams that handed them an NIC loss.

The team talked about the difference in this year’s team and their goals to finish their senior season.

“I think just the sense of urgency”, said head coach Ryan Varga. “We have a bunch of seniors at this point that want to win and want to leave something behind, so we do have a little bit sense of urgency and we just talk about getting better.”

“Win...that’s the whole list, is to win”, added senior forward Tyshaun Grundy. “All we care about is what the scoreboard says at the end of the game.”

Senior guard Terrence Reid says he wants to make the state championship game in Indianapolis. “we see that as possible because Marian did it and that’s a team from our sectional, so we know if we keep playing the way we’re playing we can do it”, he said.

