'Thorough independent review' clears Penn volleyball coach from suspension

(WJHG)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Suspended Penn High School Volleyball Coach Lisa Pawlik is set to be reinstated as head coach next week.

According to a letter to parents, it comes after a quote, “thorough independent review” was completed.

A statement from Penn High School Principal Dr. Sean Galiher said, “The review did not reveal a pattern of similar conduct in the past, or a likelihood of similar incidents in the future. Further, there was no evidence of abuse, more a culture that would tolerate it.”

In October, Penn administrators were made aware of a video showing Pawlik grabbing the tail of a costume hat, which was secured to the player’s head with a chin strap.

She was suspended from her coaching duties while this review occurred.

Pawlik will be reinstated as a coach on Monday, Dec. 19.

