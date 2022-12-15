MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Mishawaka will be hold Third Thursdays in the Mish December 15.

There will be a variety of special activities in and around downtown Mishawaka.

6-9pm Paints & Pints @ Sun King Mishawaka: Local Pottery shop, The Pigeon & Hen Pottery will be offering painting. Must pre-register @ https://tinyurl.com/addz3px5.

5-9pm InRugCo Studio & Gift Shop is hosting a “Christmas Vacation Costume Contest & Shopping Party” Details @ https://tinyurl.com/57tad6b7.

6:45-8:45pm The WHOLEsome Package - SANTA! I KNOW HIM! So bring the kids out for photos with Santa.

5-9pm art popup by PRL Creative & Pooky Booba graphic artists located inside The Chicory Cafe Mishawaka.

Dinner & Drink Specials

Sun King Mishawaka - $22 Beer Pitchers

Doc Pierce’s - 1/2 off their world famous onion rings

Scoobies - Scoobie’s Slammin’ Lasagna with garlic toast $11.95. Call ahead if you’re in a hurry. You can’t rush perfection.

The Chicory Cafe of Mishawaka - $6 Hurricanes. $2 off Mac ‘n Cheese, $3 Ice Cream Bar

Vinyl Tap & Table - $2 draft PBR

