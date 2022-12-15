St. Joseph Health System donates meals to senior citizens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good this holiday season?

How about the St. Joe Health System feeding some hungry local seniors?

Thursday was their 20th annual “Senior Holiday Meal Drive Through.” It was held at their pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend.

The prepackaged meals were given out to anyone 55 and up who needed them.

“We also have giftcards that’s available to our seniors,” said Latorya Greene, St. Joseph Health System Director of Community Health and Wellbeing. “So they can use for whatever needs they may have over the holiday time. But it’s just an opportunity for us to really let our seniors know that we’re thinking about them, and we’re providing some great resources for them as well.”

Two meals were given out for every person, with the food coming from Cultivate Food Rescue.

The health system also gave out COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to help keep everyone healthy!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.