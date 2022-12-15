South Shore Line to undergo ‘realignment project’ to decrease travel time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Millions of dollars are coming to the South Bend Airport Realignment Project which promises to significantly decrease the time it takes to travel between South Bend to Chicago.

$6 million dollars will go towards designing a safer and more efficient route for commuters between the two cities with hopes of a 90-minute trip on the South Shore Line, with the help of new double tracking in Michigan City.

“And making sure we have fewer crossings at grade crossings leads to better safety for our motorists and pedestrians and bicyclists that have to traverse those intersections. So it’s safety, it’s economy, it’s a win-win for our community,” said Mayor James Mueller.

An actual change of the South Shore route in South Bend is still a ways away as completion of the city’s engineering plan is anticipated in March 2024.

