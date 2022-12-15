South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hanukkah starts this Sunday at sundown!

To mark the occasion, the City of South Bend will be lighting the community menorah at Hunt Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

Traditional treats will be served, songs will be sung, and rabbis will be on hand to offer words of reflection!

The time celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.

