South Bend to light community menorah Sunday to celebrate start of Hanukkah
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hanukkah starts this Sunday at sundown!
To mark the occasion, the City of South Bend will be lighting the community menorah at Hunt Plaza at 5:30 p.m.
Traditional treats will be served, songs will be sung, and rabbis will be on hand to offer words of reflection!
The time celebrates the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C.
