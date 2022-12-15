South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations.

The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology.

And while a resolution is not legally binding, it can, quote, “promote conversation about healing and repair.”

A press conference was held on Thursday.

“So I am saying to you right now as we are joining in on this conversation, that we are demanding justice, we are demanding how much money, I ain’t heard yall, how much are we demanding, thank you, we are demanding $60 million dollars from the City of South Bend,” Henry Davis Jr. said.

The resolution calls for that money to be invested into city’s minority communities.

“We are calling on the city to form a detailed plan, to set aside a significant portion of federal American Rescue Plan dollars,” said Katheryn Redding, a local organizer.

But the group says the call for reparations goes beyond just money. The resolution also calls for a truth and reconciliation group to be set up for South Bend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.