South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”

The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center.

City officials say they have high hopes for what can come next for South Bend’s internet connectivity.

“More buildout in South Bend, more fiber in South Bend, more competition and more internet providers in South Bend,” says South Bend Chief Innovation Officer. “And also, just being a municipal government that is easy to work with when it comes to deploying this infrastructure. The best partner we can be means that we can provide more services to business and household and be a competitive and friendly place to deploy this infrastructure.”

The city has plans to expand its open Wi-Fi network in the next couple of years.

Other local counties, including LaPorte, Starke, Marshall, and Kosciusko are considered “Broadband Ready” by the Indiana Broadband Office.

