Notre Dame looks to replace NFL level talent

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A few of Notre Dame’s biggest difference makers will be moving on to the NFL this year, and the team will get their first taste of life without them in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville against South Carolina.

Both Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey have broken program records in their time with the Irish and have announced their plans to enter the NFL draft. Their departure leaves a large void on both sides of the ball, but Notre Dame’s coaches are looking at things from a different perspective.

“You have two guys that decided to declare for the NFL Draft. And what they’ve done for our program has been tremendous”, said Marcus Freeman. “But it also gives other guys a great opportunity and an increased role. But they don’t have to be Michael Mayer. They don’t have to be Isaiah Foskey. They have to understand in order for us to replace that production, they’re going to have to do their job extremely well.”

“We’ll miss Isaiah”, added defensive coordinator Al Golden. “We’ll miss him going forward, but that’s more about the person. Class act, just a great human being. He’s going to be missed but the way the players see it is an opportunity. That’s where we’re at in terms of that, just a great opportunity for some guys.”

