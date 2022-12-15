Medical Moment: Early detection of heart disease in pregnancy could save lives

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Welcoming a new baby should be the happiest of times for new parents.

But thousands of women die each year either during pregnancy or in the weeks right after giving birth.

The reason? Cardiovascular disease.

It’s the sound every expectant mother wants to hear, but making sure your unborn baby’s heart is healthy should not be your only concern.

“The biggest contributing factors that led to maternal death were lack of awareness, lack of recognition of symptoms,” said Afshan Hameed, MD, UCI Health.

Because pregnancy symptoms and cardiovascular symptoms often overlap, many times the warning signs are ignored. That’s why a new national study is using a risk-assessment tool to diagnose cardiovascular disease during pregnancy.

“If the patient is complaining of shortness of breath or chest pain. If there are vital sign abnormalities, like heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen, pay attention,” Dr. Hameed explained.

The algorithm looks at 18 risk factors.

“This algorithm was applied to those 64 patients who had died, and we would’ve detected 93 percent of them as being high risk for cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Hameed said.

Now a current study funded by the NIH is underway to screen 3,000 pregnant women.

“It literally takes about 30 seconds to just make a few clicks and you know if the patient is high risk or not,” Dr. Hameed said.

A few questions asked in less than a minute, could be time well spent saving a new mother’s life.

