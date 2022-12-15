Marian girls hoops standout Nevaeh Foster breaks own school record in win over Portage

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Marian senior shooting guard Nevaeh Foster broke her own school record for points scored in a game on Wednesday night.

The Western Kentucky commit scored 42 points for the Knights in their 72-41 win at home over the Portage Indians. The previous record was 39.

Marian is now 11-2 on the season and 6-1 in Northern Indiana Conference (NIC) play. The Knights will look to boost their conference record when they travel to Elkhart on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.