Man, 83, rescued after 7 hours trapped under golf cart

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WINK) - Two Florida Waste Management workers are being hailed as heroes after they saved an elderly man who had been stuck under a golf cart for hours.

When Alex Galarza and Paulino Ortego got into their garbage truck early Monday morning, they never figured they would save a man’s life.

“I just did what a human being should have done,” Galarza said.

While out on their normal route in Charlotte County, Florida, the two came across an 83-year-old man in trouble about 5:30 a.m. The man had gotten stuck under a golf cart more than seven hours earlier.

Galarza and Ortego freed the man, who had been out in the wet and cold all night. He was showing signs of hypothermia, so the two wrapped him in blankets until first responders arrived.

“Actually could have lost the man. Nobody saw him… It was almost eight hours of him being underneath that golf cart, freezing. He took some cardboard boxes to cover himself to keep warm,” Galarza said.

The Waste Management workers say they’re glad they were in the right place at the right time.

