Kids receive holiday toys during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

The giving season continues to keep on giving during the “Shop with a Cop” event in Mishawaka on Wednesday.

This year, officers with the Mishawaka Police Department treated 37 kids to a night filled with shopping. The kids were as young as 2-years-old and as old as 15.

It’s all made possible with the help of Meijer and Mission BBQ.

“We’re in and out of the community all day everyday, we interact with these people all day everyday so we want to give back to the people that support us and are behind us at all times,” Officer Andrew Bauer said.

The kids even got a special ride over to the store in a cop car!

