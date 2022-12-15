Irish football coaches discuss transfer portal possibilities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the Notre Dame football team prepares for its last game of the season, the coaches already have their eyes on the team’s future.

The Irish will lose a handful of players to the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Drew Pyne. But they could also be in play to acquire some talent if they can find the proper fit.

Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees and Defensive Coordinator Al Golden discussed that possibility over the weekend.

“I think you want it to be the right person,” Rees said. “The person is so important. Our culture here is very strong, and we want to start with character and make sure that that’s intact and it’s somebody that can add value to the room and be a great addition to what we have from the top-down with our program.”

“Obviously, we’ve got to play well in the bowl game,” Golden said. “We’ve got to continue to get better. We’ll reload and then take a little break and then get ready to go in the spring. I missed that part of it last year. We’ll have the chance to do quality control and make ourselves better before we get in there this year.”

The Irish have already gotten a commitment from the transfer portal. Spencer Shrader, a graduate transfer from South Florida, was a two-year starter at kicker for the Bulls and could help fill a big void for the Irish next season on special teams.

Shrader is 20-for-24 on field goals in his career, with a career-long of 52 yards. He’s also never missed an extra point in his career.

The success of one comes from the hard work of many... Grateful to everyone who's been a part of this journey!! GO IRISH!!!🍀🍀 pic.twitter.com/EKkVmawll7 — Spencer Shrader (@_spencershrader) December 14, 2022

