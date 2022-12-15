Goshen Parks’ New Nights of Lights

Nights of Lights at Shanklin Park
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - For the next month, Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave. will turn into a Winter Wonderland for families to enjoy this holiday season.

The Parks and Recreation Department is inviting residents to stop by and enjoy the new Nights of Lights display along the drive.

The display will feature more than 60 silhouette lights and holiday decorations to brighten the evening.

There will be two themes: Toy Land and Candy Land, with silhouettes showcasing candy canes and various traditional toys.

The best way to enjoy the lights is to drive through the park loop, staying to the right, so families can stay warm while enjoying the scenery.

The display is free and open to the public and will be on --beginning Thursday, December 15, and run through January 15, 2023 -- every night from dusk through 10 p.m.

