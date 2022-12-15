First Alert Forecast: Lake Effect Snow for Some This Weekend

After the rain drenched parts of Michiana over the last few days. The colder air and chances for snow return to the forecast heading into the weekend. Click here for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Some mist or drizzle through the morning. Clouds will clear a bit in the afternoon. A chance for a few rain/snow showers during the afternoon. It will remain chilly and breezy throughout the day with winds out of the west. High of 38 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Some showers move in late in the evening. These snow showers will be scattered and on the light side. Not much accumulation is expected due to temperatures being near the freezing mark and ground temperatures being above the freezing point. Low of 28 degrees. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Winds will kick in out of the west throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, chilly and feeling even colder with the wind chills in the 20s. Lake effect snow showers will be possible through the afternoon and evening on Friday and into the weekend. Some light snow accumulations are possible. No major snowfall looks likely. Snow mainly confined to areas along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Some flakes or a dusting possible in other locations. High of 33 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue for areas along and north of the Indiana Toll Road. These areas could again see some light snow accumulations. Roads in some spots under the lake effect snow showers could be a bit slick, maybe even snow covered. Highs near the freezing point on Saturday but it will feel colder with the westerly breeze. High of 28 degrees. Winds W5-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Lake effect snow showers will continue through the weekend. Some light snow accumulations are possible. No major snowfall is likely. This period will open the gates to cold air that could be available for more snow chances leading into next week and the Christmas holiday. We will continue to keep an eye on things through next week. This could bring a chance for a First Alert Weather Day along with impactful winter weather. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, December 14th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 40

Wednesday’s Low: 34

Precipitation: 0.19″

Snowfall: 0.0″

