Carly Pearce, Tyler Hubbard to perform at 2023 Elkhart County 4-H Fair

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced two of its Grandstand Acts for 2023.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Carly Pearce will perform at the fair July 24 and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, will perform on July 25.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. Grandstand seating is reserved seating only and concert tickets are separate from admission tickets. Click here to purchase tickets once they go on sale.

For more information Carly Pearce and ticket prices for her show, click here,

For more information on Tyler Hubbard and ticket prices for his show, click here.

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair will take place from July 21, 2023, through July 29, 2023.

