Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The fourth annual Bolt for the Heart 5K and 10K walk/run held on Oct. 29 was a great success.

In addition to the 20 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) generated through the race, the organization donated 20 more AEDs to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning!

This donation helps complete the department’s goal of placing an AED in every police vehicle.

“Our partnership with Bolt for the Heart has been absolutely amazing,” says LaPorte County Sheriff John Boyd. “They have enabled us at no cost to our taxpayers to give us yet again another lifesaving tool that I would say is just as important as the Narcan that we carry also.”

A countywide donation day will be held in late March or early April in LaPorte.

Bolt for the Heart is a not-for-profit organization that raises money through generous sponsors, donations, and family 5K / 10K’s to purchase AEDs for first responders. For more information, click here.

