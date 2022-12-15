Berrien County first responders, police partner to give kids toys for the holidays

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about presents for deserving kids in Berrien County?

The “First Responders Children’s Foundation” worked with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office to host this Christmas celebration! They also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan.

Over 200 kids received gifts during the party!

Toys were donated by some big names, including Mattell, CSX, and the Toys for Tots program.

