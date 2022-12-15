BBB urges you to be aware of expected delivery times when ordering gifts online

(WNDU) - If you are doing your holiday shopping online, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning you to check how long it will take to get those gifts delivered.

Some best practices when ordering online are to know what the delivery window will be for your gift and beware there may be a separate processing time that can push deliveries back to a further date.

“Know where it’s coming from and what that delivery window really is and that there’s a difference between processing time and delivery time sometimes,” says Troy Baker of the BBB Serving Western Michigan. “They might combine those, and it might take three weeks instead of one. So, know exactly what you’re getting and when it will arrive. That’s going to also prevent a lot of problems Christmas morning.”

And if the package is coming from another country, be prepared to wait.

“We see a lot of people, especially this time of year, buy something through social media expecting that it’s going to be under the tree Christmas morning,” Baker says. “And what they don’t realize is that it’s coming from overseas and you may not get it until January or February.”

If you’re getting a package delivered, you may also want to work with the delivery company to make sure you know when it will arrive and tell them where you want them to leave it so it’s not on the front porch where porch pirates can grab it.

