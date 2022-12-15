4 Warsaw schools to have remote learning on Thursday, Friday due to illness

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Community Schools will be closing four schools for the rest of the week due to illness.

Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Warsaw Community High School will be on synchronous e-Learning days Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16.

The school system made the decision alongside guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported absences from students, teachers, bus drivers, and support staff.

Updates will be communicated to parents via email.

All other WCS schools will have in-person learning.

