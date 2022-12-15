4 Warsaw schools to have remote learning on Thursday, Friday due to illness

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Warsaw Community Schools will be closing four schools for the rest of the week due to illness.

Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle, and Warsaw Community High School will be on synchronous e-Learning days Thursday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 16.

The school system made the decision alongside guidance from the health department due to large numbers of reported absences from students, teachers, bus drivers, and support staff.

Updates will be communicated to parents via email.

All other WCS schools will have in-person learning.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Bake Shop will be closing
Country Bake Shop will be closing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
16-year-old dies after getting hit by car in Plymouth
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Judge approves Delphi murders suspect’s attorneys request for private hearings on money for experts in his defense
Rhema Harris
Teen charged in murder of St. Joe Co. corrections officer waived to adult court

Latest News

WNDU Sports Director Matt Loch discusses Notre Dame football on Dec. 14, 2022.
Irish coaches discuss transfer portal possibilities
South Bend, Indiana
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
BBB urges you to be aware of expected delivery times when ordering gifts online
This donation helps complete the department’s goal of placing an AED in every police vehicle.
Bolt for the Heart donates 20 AEDs to LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office