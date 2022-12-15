2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy.

Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.

Two women were in the buggy at the time of the crash. Police identified them as Marietta Bontrager, 57, of Middlebury and Martha Bontrager, 34, of Middlebury.

Marietta was flown to the hospital for a broken femur, facial fractures, and face lacerations. Martha Bontrager was also flown to the hospital for facial fractures and facial lacerations.

There is no word on the horse’s condition at this time.

The driver of the Buick Rainier, who police say is a 55-year-old Bristol man, was issued a citation for driving left of the center line causing bodily injury.

