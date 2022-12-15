11 facing charges in multi-agency gun switches investigation in western Michigan

The 11 suspects were from Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/WOOD) - An investigation that began over a year ago with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Thursday afternoon that an investigation with federal, state, and local agencies resulted in 11 people being charged with both drug and gun-related crimes.

Totten’s office said the 11 suspects were from Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids. Five people were arrested on Thursday and one person is still wanted.

According to court documents, the investigation revolved around the buying and selling of “firearm switches,” which can turn semi-automatic guns into machine guns.

Officials say the suspects talked with each other to buy and sell the metal pieces. The 11 suspects and pending charges include:

  • Evorion Anderson, 23, of Benton Harbor: distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  • Jayvon Anthony, 21, of Benton Harbor: possession or transfer of a machine gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun
  • Earl Austin IV, 21, of Benton Harbor: distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession or transfer of a machine gun, being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Quincy Bowman, 25, of Benton Harbor: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun
  • Omarion Branch, 19, of Benton Harbor: being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Torez Burnett, 20, of Benton Harbor: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun
  • Nicholas Hallo, 32, of Grand Rapids: being a felon in possession of a firearm
  • Demetrius Seuell 22, of Benton Harbor: possession or transfer of a machine gun and conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun
  • Timothy Thomas, 25, of Benton Harbor: being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
  • Armando Villanueva, 22, of Grand Rapids: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun
  • Eric Williams, 23, of Grand Rapids: conspiracy to possess or transfer a machine gun

Law enforcement continues to search for Eric Williams. If you have any information as to Williams is located, you are encouraged to call the United States Marshals Service at (616) 456-2438. He is believed to be in either Benton Harbor or Grand Rapids.

Eric Williams
Eric Williams(United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan)

You can read the criminal complaint in its entirety below or by clicking here.

The investigation was led by the FBI, acting in cooperation with the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team (“SWET”), ATF, Drug Enforcement Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Benton Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians Tribal Police, Michigan Department of Corrections, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

