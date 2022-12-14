Woman charged with stealing $12,000 Rolex watch, hiding it inside herself, police say

A woman was arrested Sunday for stealing a $12,000 Rolex watch and hiding it inside her genitals, according to police. (Source: KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman was arrested Sunday for stealing a $12,000 Rolex watch and hiding it inside her genitals, according to police.

Sarah Richards, 33, of Baltimore, was in Las Vegas for a court hearing regarding theft charges from June in which police said she stole a $100,000 watch. While in Las Vegas for her court hearing on those charges, she stole a $12,000 watch, police said.

Richards is now facing multiple charges, including theft over $100,000 in value, residential burglary, grand larceny of $100,000 or more, administering drugs to aid in commission of a felony, and grand larceny between $5,000 to $25,000.

On June 4, a hotel guest reported to police that he believed the woman he was with the night before had stolen his Patek Philippe wristwatch valued at $100,000. He also said he believed he had been drugged by the woman he met at a casino, who was identified as Richards.

The man said he fell asleep in his room and woke up the next morning to find his watch missing from his wrist.

On Monday, Richards was set to appear for her preliminary hearing in court in that case. However, on Sunday, police responded to another hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

A 911 caller told authorities a woman – later identified as Richards – had stolen items from his room, including a $12,000 Rolex.

Security found Richards, and despite searching her person, could not find the stolen watch.

The alleged victim told investigators he had met Richards in the hotel and later went to his room to drink wine. The man said he began to feel tired after Richards insisted that he drink more wine, and he began to doze off. He later noticed his watch was missing and confronted Richards about it.

Richards panicked, he said, and left the room.

When officers checked the room, they did not find the watch but did find the man’s wine glass with a white powdery substance at the bottom.

In addition, a metal detector wand passed over Richards “kept alarming around her vaginal region,” police said.

Richards agreed to take the watch out from inside her.

“She stated that we were going to find it anyways at jail, and she did not want to go through the hassle,” the police report said.

The watch was placed into a biohazard bag and impounded. Police said they also found a pill capsule that had a white powdery substance in Richards’ possession.

Richards’ Monday court hearing was canceled. She has since posted bond, and her next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10.

