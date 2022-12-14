Wednesday’s Child: A New Home for Zhane

(WNDU) - There’s something missing in the lives of hundreds of foster kids in Indiana, and that’s a permanent home. 9-year-old Zhane looks forward to the day when he can play in his own room in his new family’s home. It’s where he will work on his art.

Imagine the possibilities when you’re given a blank sheet of paper and a bunch of colorful markers.

Art is one of the many things Zhane really enjoys.

“Play video games. Color.”

Creative and energetic, Zhane would love to work in construction someday. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Zhane replied, “A builder.”

“Houses and anything,” said Zhane. “And like, playgrounds.”

Playgrounds, complete with swing sets and slides.

“I would want to build a mountain too,” said Zhane.

There’s a mountain that Zhane has to climb. He’s been in foster care for a long time and knows that he needs a new family. He has a good idea of what that new family will look like.

“A mom and a dad,” said Zhane. “Brothers and sisters.”

He already has three siblings and wants to stay in touch with them.

With his new family, Zhane looks forward to having his own space where he can work on his art and also,

“Play in my bedroom,” said Zhane.

Zhane’s favorite foods are chicken nuggets and french fries from McDonald’s.

Indiana Adoption Program - Zhane

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.