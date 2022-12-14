Twin Branch Elementary teachers, staff sing holiday carols

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Staff from Twin Branch Elementary School spread Christmas cheer on Wednesday!

On Wednesday, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the Martin’s off of Bittersweet in Mishawaka.

Twin Branch’s music teacher accompanies the carolers by playing the saxophone. And as a frequent customer, Twin Branch’s principal shared why Martin’s was the perfect spot to share the holiday spirit.

“We shop at Martin’s a lot, the entire staff, we are probably in here a couple of times a week, so we wanted to come and support Martin’s and bring our whole school family,” said Shelley Brandenburg, Twin Branch Elementary School Principal.

The School City of Mishawaka will also be hosting other holiday-themed events, including their annual food drive and more.

