Transpo announces holiday service schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) has announced its upcoming service schedule for the holidays:

Saturday, Dec. 24 – Regular service day

Sunday, Dec. 25 – No Service

Monday, Dec. 26 – Regular service day

Saturday, Dec. 31 – Regular service day

Sunday, Jan. 1 – No Service

Monday, Jan. 2 – Regular service day

Meanwhile, the #17 Sweep route will not run beginning on Monday, Dec. 19. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 16.

For the latest information, visit Transpo’s Facebook and Twitter pahes, or visit sbtranspo.com

