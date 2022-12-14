Transpo announces holiday service schedule
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Public Transportation Corporation (Transpo) has announced its upcoming service schedule for the holidays:
- Saturday, Dec. 24 – Regular service day
- Sunday, Dec. 25 – No Service
- Monday, Dec. 26 – Regular service day
- Saturday, Dec. 31 – Regular service day
- Sunday, Jan. 1 – No Service
- Monday, Jan. 2 – Regular service day
Meanwhile, the #17 Sweep route will not run beginning on Monday, Dec. 19. Service will resume on Monday, Jan. 16.
For the latest information, visit Transpo’s Facebook and Twitter pahes, or visit sbtranspo.com
