SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January.

The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.

The first meeting will cover crime trends for the previous month and will offer residents a chance to ask questions and share concerns about crime/safety in their neighborhood.

