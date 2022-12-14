Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart

Ruthmere Holiday Tours
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Ruthmere Holiday Tours are underway in Elkhart.

Guests can learn all about the history of Elkhart’s founding families, and view Christmas elegance.

This year’s theme is ‘Merry Mousley Christmas.’ It’s based off Ruthmere’s new children’s book, The Mousleys at Ruthmere, written and illustrated by Andrea Hutslar.

“There’s miniatures throughout the house to kind of look at where the Mousleys have been,” said Hutslar. “The Mouselys are characters based on the actual Beardsley’s who lived at Ruthmere. So, it’s kind of a way for kids to get introduced to history, introduced to the people that lived here while also being more child friendly than we have been in the past.”

The Holiday Tours take place at Ruthmere and the Havilah Beardsley home.

For more information, click here.

