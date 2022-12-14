Riley High School sisterhood group gives ‘The Gift of Warmth’ this holiday season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?

How about Riley High School’s sisterhood group giving back to the community!

The group meets with South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White, and President Sharon McBride, for mentoring throughout their high school careers.

On Wednesday, they gave out hats and gloves to the kids at Marshall Traditional School.

“Part of being a member of sisterhood, we have what is called a ‘community service project’,” White said. “Because we believe that it’s important that we give back.”

The donation of the clothing items is known as “The Gift of Warmth.”

This is the second year the girls have given these donations.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.