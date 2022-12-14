One-on-one with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - History could soon be made in Indiana, as Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is seeking to become the state’s first female governor.

Crouch, who is no stranger to Indiana politics, officially launched her bid on Monday morning. She has served as lieutenant governor since 2017 as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both 2016 and 2020. She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state lawmaker from Evansville.

16 News Now sat down one-on-one with Crouch on Tuesday. She told us she is more focused on what she can do for Hoosiers if she is elected rather than making history as the state’s first female governor.

“You know, I never viewed myself as a woman elected official,” Crouch said. “I viewed myself as the elected official who is trying to hold government accountable, who is trying to be responsive, who is trying to make government transparent — have government work for people, not people work for government — and that is the kind of governor I will continue to be. So, the fact that I am a woman — I am proud to be a woman — but it’s more like what can I do for people.”

Crouch touched on Holcomb’s message to her when she first told him that she was planning to run for governor in 2024. Holcomb can’t seek reelection in 2024 due to term limits.

“He wasn’t surprised,” Crouch said. “We talk on a regular basis, and it seemed like the logical next step. He certainly was supportive and understood that this is kind of my time to really establish my vision for Indiana. But I have learned from Gov. Holcomb and so many others across the state, and I want to take that experience at the local and state level — in both the executive and legislative branches — and make it work for Hoosiers.”

From there, Crouch discussed her own vision for the state as governor.

“My vision for Indiana is built on four building blocks for the future,” she said. “It’s about growing our economy, investing in education, strengthening our families and communities, and then transforming government. And we’ve accomplished much, but we can accomplish even more by focusing on that. That will allow us to have a better quality of life here in Indiana, which is our next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Crouch said she is prepared to serve as the state’s governor after all her years working as lieutenant governor.

“It’s interesting because the lieutenant governor in Indiana has more duties and responsibilities than any other lieutenant governor in the country,” she said. “In most states, the lieutenant governor acts if the governor is incapacitated, and that’s their only duty. But in Indiana, constitutionally, I’m president of the Senate. So, when the Senate is in session, I’m running the Senate.

“But then statutorily, I head up four agencies,” she continued. “So, I’m Secretary of Agriculture and Role Development. I also head up the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority, the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and then the Indiana Destination Development Corporation.”

Outside of work, we got to know a little bit about Crouch says she has a passion for yoga and she also jars her very own peppers!

