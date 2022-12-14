Officers with Berrien County Sheriff’s Office take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Officers with the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office got into the giving spirit over the weekend by putting smiles on kids’ faces ahead of the holidays!

11 families got to go on a shopping trip with officers as part of the annual “Shop with a Cop” program. It took place at the Walmart in Niles Township, where kids picked out gifts for themselves and their family members.

More than $7,000 was donated to the department for the program this year.

Families also received holiday food baskets and gift cards.

